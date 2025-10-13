Electrification surge drives shift toward smarter grids

DİYARBAKIR

Fakir Hüseyin Erdoğan, secretary general of the Association of Electricity Distribution Services (Elder), has stated that electrification is accelerating rapidly.

He emphasized that emerging dynamics such as distributed generation, the charging needs of electric vehicles, air conditioning loads and the energy demands of data centers are placing significant pressure on the system.

“These developments are pushing us beyond the traditional grid concept and steering us toward the ‘Distribution 2.0’ vision,” Erdoğan said.

He explained that Türkiye’s electricity distribution sector is preparing for this new vision, with ongoing investments aimed at building smarter, more flexible and resilient grids.

“Through determined investments, rational operations and strict oversight, we’ve made significant progress in reducing loss and theft rates. This achievement is not merely a technical milestone — it also directly supports production and economic activity,” he noted.

Erdoğan pointed out that the investment volume of distribution companies, which stood at $980 million in 2013, has now exceeded $2 billion. He stressed that transitioning to the new system model known as Distribution 2.0 will require even greater investment.

Erdoğan outlined the goals for a new era, emphasizing that the sector aims to build a consumer-focused distribution structure, strengthened by robust digital infrastructure, advanced data management capabilities and resilience to climate change.

He added that this vision will be gradually implemented with public support and financial mechanisms.