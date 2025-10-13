Electrification surge drives shift toward smarter grids

Electrification surge drives shift toward smarter grids

DİYARBAKIR
Electrification surge drives shift toward smarter grids

Fakir Hüseyin Erdoğan, secretary general of the Association of Electricity Distribution Services (Elder), has stated that electrification is accelerating rapidly.

 He emphasized that emerging dynamics such as distributed generation, the charging needs of electric vehicles, air conditioning loads and the energy demands of data centers are placing significant pressure on the system.

“These developments are pushing us beyond the traditional grid concept and steering us toward the ‘Distribution 2.0’ vision,” Erdoğan said.

He explained that Türkiye’s electricity distribution sector is preparing for this new vision, with ongoing investments aimed at building smarter, more flexible and resilient grids.

“Through determined investments, rational operations and strict oversight, we’ve made significant progress in reducing loss and theft rates. This achievement is not merely a technical milestone — it also directly supports production and economic activity,” he noted.

Erdoğan pointed out that the investment volume of distribution companies, which stood at $980 million in 2013, has now exceeded $2 billion. He stressed that transitioning to the new system model known as Distribution 2.0 will require even greater investment.

Erdoğan outlined the goals for a new era, emphasizing that the sector aims to build a consumer-focused distribution structure, strengthened by robust digital infrastructure, advanced data management capabilities and resilience to climate change.

He added that this vision will be gradually implemented with public support and financial mechanisms.

surge,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship
LATEST NEWS

  1. SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

    SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

  2. Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

    Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

  3. Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

    Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

  4. Work begins for İshak Paşa Palace’s UNESCO nomination

    Work begins for İshak Paşa Palace’s UNESCO nomination

  5. Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

    Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness
Recommended
Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US
China says it is ready to fight to the end in US trade war

China says it is ready to 'fight to the end' in US trade war
Trio wins economics Nobel for work on economic growth

Trio wins economics Nobel for work on economic growth
Current account posts strong $5.45 bln surplus in August

Current account posts strong $5.45 bln surplus in August
Discrimination in housing ads now faces heavy penalties

Discrimination in housing ads now faces heavy penalties
AI flags risky transactions in crackdown on fake invoices

AI flags risky transactions in crackdown on fake invoices
WORLD Iran says Trumps call for peace at odds with US actions

Iran says Trump's call for peace 'at odds' with US actions

Iran said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a peace deal with Tehran was inconsistent with Washington's actions, referring to its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June.
ECONOMY SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

SpaceX has launched another of its mammoth Starship rockets on a test flight, successfully making it halfway around the world while releasing mock satellites like last time.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿