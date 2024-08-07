Electricity consumption across Türkiye surges in July

ISTANBUL

Electricity consumption across Türkiye continued to increase in July when scorching temperatures gripped the nation.

Consumption rose by 9 percent last month, data from the state-owned transmission company TEİAŞ showed.

July 21 was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

In Türkiye, the heavy use of air conditioners due to the need for cooling against hot weather was one of the leading factors that increased electricity consumption in July.

Power consumption stood at 34.23 billion kilowatt-hours in July, a 9 percent increase from the same month of 2023.

Meanwhile, the installed electricity capacity in Türkiye is projected to increase from 107,465 megawatts from July last year to 111,105 megawatts by the end of July this year, an increase of approximately 3.4 percent.

As consumption rose so did power generation last month.

Electricity production increased by about 10 percent to 34.3 billion kilowatt-hours in July.

The increases in the shares of solar and wind power in power generation were significant.

Electricity generation from solar power plants rose by 38.4 percent to 3.2 kilowatt-hours, while electricity production from wind power plants exhibited an increase of 34.5 percent to 4.13 billion kilowatt-hours.

Electricity generation from natural and coal went up by 14 percent each.