Electricity consumption across Türkiye surges in July

Electricity consumption across Türkiye surges in July

ISTANBUL
Electricity consumption across Türkiye surges in July

Electricity consumption across Türkiye continued to increase in July when scorching temperatures gripped the nation.

Consumption rose by 9 percent last month, data from the state-owned transmission company TEİAŞ showed.

July 21 was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

In Türkiye, the heavy use of air conditioners due to the need for cooling against hot weather was one of the leading factors that increased electricity consumption in July.

Power consumption stood at 34.23 billion kilowatt-hours in July, a 9 percent increase from the same month of 2023.

Meanwhile, the installed electricity capacity in Türkiye is projected to increase from 107,465 megawatts from July last year to 111,105 megawatts by the end of July this year, an increase of approximately 3.4 percent.

As consumption rose so did power generation last month.

Electricity production increased by about 10 percent to 34.3 billion kilowatt-hours in July.

The increases in the shares of solar and wind power in power generation were significant.

Electricity generation from solar power plants rose by 38.4 percent to 3.2 kilowatt-hours, while electricity production from wind power plants exhibited an increase of 34.5 percent to 4.13 billion kilowatt-hours.

Electricity generation from natural and coal went up by 14 percent each.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

    Türkiye submits file to join genocide case against Israel

  2. Education Ministry denies claims on reduced summer break

    Education Ministry denies claims on reduced summer break

  3. PKK fire kills Turkish soldier in Iraq terror op zone

    PKK fire kills Turkish soldier in Iraq terror op zone

  4. Tom Cruise touted for 'dystopian' Olympics closing ceremony

    Tom Cruise touted for 'dystopian' Olympics closing ceremony

  5. Şanlıurfa Museum draws over 1 mln visitors

    Şanlıurfa Museum draws over 1 mln visitors
Recommended
Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek
Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year

Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year
New terminal to boost Sabiha Gökçen’s capacity to 80 mln passengers

New terminal to boost Sabiha Gökçen’s capacity to 80 mln passengers
All eyes on Central Bank after inflation continues to decline

All eyes on Central Bank after inflation continues to decline
Bank of Japan says it will stick with ultra-loose policies

Bank of Japan says it will stick with ultra-loose policies
Social media platform X sues advertisers over ‘boycott’

Social media platform X sues advertisers over ‘boycott’
WORLD Bloomberg apologizes for early report of Ankara-mediated prisoner swap

Bloomberg apologizes for early report of Ankara-mediated prisoner swap

Bloomberg News has apologized and taken “disciplinary action” against a number of its editorial staff after the outlet “prematurely” published news of the Türkiye-mediated historic prisoner swap between Russia and the United States last week.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿