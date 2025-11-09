Electric and hybrid cars surge as conventional sales fall

ISTANBUL

In Türkiye, sales of gasoline and diesel cars continued to fall in the first ten months of this year, while electric and hybrid vehicles surged, reaching a market share of 44.2 percent with 368,033 units sold.

According to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), overall car sales between January and October rose by 10.98 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling 833,382 units. Light commercial vehicle sales also increased by 7.23 percent to 210,414.

During this period, 393,399 gasoline cars and 219,729 hybrid cars were sold in in the country. Diesel car sales stood at 64,801, while LPG-powered cars accounted for 7,149.

Fully electric car sales reached 146,773. When extended-range electric vehicles — equipped with a gasoline generator to charge the battery while driving — are included, electric car sales rose to 148,304, representing a 17.8 percent market share. These extended-range models are classified as “electric” under customs tariff statistics.

Gasoline car sales fell by 16.6 percent, while diesel sales dropped by 16 percent. In contrast, LPG-powered cars sales increased by 37.5 percent, hybrid sales by 73 percent and fully electric car sales by an impressive 126.1 percent.

Analysts attribute the decline in diesel sales mainly to global manufacturers phasing out diesel production, leaving fewer new models available in the market.

The share of gasoline cars in total sales fell from 62.8 percent last year to 47.2 percent this year. Diesel cars dropped from 10.3 percent to 7.8 percent, while LPG-powered cars held a 0.9 percent share.

Meanwhile, fully electric cars rose from 8.6 percent to 17.6 percent, and hybrids from 16.9 percent to 26.4 percent.

Together, electric, extended-range electric and hybrid cars accounted for 44.2 percent of the market, meaning four out of every ten cars sold in Türkiye were powered by alternative technologies.

Within the hybrid segment, plug-in hybrids reached 36,623 sales, securing a 4.4 percent market share and marking a staggering 693.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

In October alone, 14,427 fully electric cars were sold, representing a 15.9 percent market share, while hybrid sales reached 21,555 units, accounting for 23.8 percent of the market.

Homegrown EV manufacturer Togg has made a strong impact on the domestic market with its newly launched sedan, the T10F.

Introduced on Sept. 15, the model quickly rose to the top of the country’s EV sales charts in October, securing the number one spot among electric cars and placing seventh overall across all vehicle categories.

Sales figures highlight the T10F’s rapid success: 2,532 units were delivered in just one month. The company’s earlier model, the T10X, followed with 1,623 sales.

Other competitors trailed behind, including KG Mobility (SsangYong) with 1,046 units, Volvo with 870 and Kia with 841. Tesla, meanwhile, recorded no sales during the period, as its Model Y was not available on the Turkish market.