Electoral silence set to commence ahead of local polls

ANKARA

A series of election bans are set to commence starting tomorrow, as mayoral polls slated for March 31 draw near, according to regulations put forth by government watchdog.

The restrictions determined by the Supreme Election Council (YSK) will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on election day.

Notably, propaganda efforts via audio, video or text messages directed at citizens' email addresses and phones will be prohibited. However, political parties retain the liberty to disseminate such messages to their members without constraints.

Under the directives, broadcasting in favor of or against any political party or candidate, or in any manner that could sway voter opinion, is strictly forbidden within 10 days preceding the voting day. Prohibited activities include mini-referendums, public opinion research, surveys and predictions.

Furthermore, ministers and MPs are barred from conducting election-related trips within the country using official vehicles, while civil servants are precluded from partaking in propaganda tours.

Additional prohibitions outlined in a relevant law extend to voting day itself. The law mandates the prohibition of sale and consumption of alcohol on voting day, along with the closure of entertainment venues during the voting period. Restaurants categorized as entertainment venues are restricted to serving only food on election day.

Moreover, with the exception of individuals tasked with safety and security, carrying weapons will be prohibited.

Media outlets are also subject to restrictions, including a ban on publishing news, predictions and comments about the election and its results until 6 p.m. on election day. Until 9 p.m, only election-related news and communiqués issued by the YSK are permitted for publication, though the election body retains the authority to adjust this timeframe if necessary.

Simultaneously, the commencement of the propaganda period, which starts tomorrow and concludes at 6 p.m. the day before the election, grants parties and candidates the freedom to conduct verbal, written or visual propaganda through print media or by launching websites.

However, the prohibition on indoor meetings remains in effect.