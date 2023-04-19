Election watchdog OKs ministers’ running for parliament

ANKARA

The Supreme Election Board (YSK) has given a green light for the ministers to continue their political campaigning for the parliamentary elections while continuing their jobs.

The YSK’S decision came upon an appeal by the opposition parties who recalled that the ministers should resign from their jobs if they want to run for the parliament just like any other civil servant.

According to the Turkish laws, civil servants should resign from their positions before they submit their candidacies. But the government and other authorities made a distinction between civil servants and the ministers working for the government.

In a unanimously taken decision, the YSK said there was no need for the resignation of the ministers in line with article 18 of the Electoral Law.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the head of the executive had said his current ministers will run for the parliament in May polls. Accordingly, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar will run for the parliament from Kayseri, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu from Antalya, Economy Minister Nureddin Nebati from Mersin, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ from Şanlıurfa. Vice President Fuat Oktay will run for the parliament from Ankara.