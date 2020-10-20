Election of new Turkish Cypriot president certified

  • October 20 2020 09:01:34

Election of new Turkish Cypriot president certified

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
Election of new Turkish Cypriot president certified

Ersin Tatar, the newly elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), received his certificate of election on Oct. 19. 

"The important thing is to work for the betterment of the TRNC and Turkish Cypriots," Tatar told a ceremony in the capital Lefkosa receiving the certificate from Narin Ferdi Şefik, the nation’s top election official.

Tatar, prime minister and presidential candidate of the National Unity Party, won with 51.74% of the votes, versus incumbent Mustafa Akıncı’s 48.26%.

The first round of the election was held on Oct. 11. Since none of the 11 candidates got more than 50% of the votes, front-runners Tatar and Akinci proceeded to round two on Sunday.

The president-elect will be sworn in as the country’s fifth president after the results are published in the Official Gazette.

Turkish Cyprus, Elections,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

    President Erdoğan proposes ‘substantial’ education reform

  2. Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

    Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

  3. Now it’s Tatar’s time...

    Now it’s Tatar’s time...

  4. Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

    Scene of Istanbul street packed with people irks health minister

  5. Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia

    Turkey launches dumping probe against Saudi Arabia
Recommended
Final Trump-Biden debate will feature mute button after chaotic first clash

Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash
Azerbaijani army continues operation in occupied land

Azerbaijani army continues operation in occupied land
Europe tightens virus curbs as global cases top 40 million

Europe tightens virus curbs as global cases top 40 million
Armenian forces hit Azerbaijans cotton factory

Armenian forces hit Azerbaijan's cotton factory

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
Saudi Arabia restarts prayers in Islam’s holiest site

Saudi Arabia restarts prayers in Islam’s holiest site
WORLD Final Trump-Biden debate will feature mute button after chaotic first clash

Final Trump-Biden debate will feature 'mute' button after chaotic first clash

The final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted, organizers said on Oct. 19, looking to avoid the disruptions that marred the first matchup.
ECONOMY Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects significant rise in automotive exports

Turkey expects to see a significant rise in automotive exports in the months to come after the coronavirus-driven decline, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Oct. 19. 
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.