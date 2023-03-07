Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance and the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has said he is hopeful for victory in the upcoming elections and a new beginning for Türkiye.

“I am hopeful, really hopeful,” Kılıçdaroğlu told his parliamentary group on March 7, a day after he was announced as the joint candidate of the oppositional alliance. Kılıçdaroğlu said it was his last address to the CHP parliamentary group and bid farewell to all his comrades and lawmakers.

“It is not easy for me to bid you farewell. This is my home and you are my comrades. It was an honor and pride walking all this road with you,” he stated.

In his short and emotional address, Kılıçdaroğlu said: “I want a new beginning and to resolve all the problems together and in unity. We will rebuild this beautiful, wonderful and magnificent country.”

He also said he wants everyone in this country to live in peace and comfort, with friendship prevailing across the country.

Kılıçdaroğlu also cited the leaders of the Nation Alliance for their significant role in this process, including İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener, who could hardly be persuaded to his presidential nomination.



“We will give this struggle with Mrs. Meral. She is a brave woman and making big struggles. I want everyone to know that I am thankful to her,” he said. She is tenderhearted but at the same time knows when to slam her fist on the table, Kılıçdaroğlu said, recalling the crisis the alliance passed through in recent days.

He praised Temel Karamollaoğlu, the leader of the Felicity Party, as a brave and wise political actor. “His road is always bright. He is one of the persons who will enlighten Türkiye’s path,” he stressed.

Speaking of Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu, Kılıçdaroğlu said that he is a very intellectual person and contributes heavily to resolving the problems within the alliance.

For Ali Babacan, the leader of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), Kılıçdaroğlu said that Babacan would also be with him in ending what he calls “this craziness” in Türkiye, describing him as a young leader who has a future in politics. He also praised Gültekin Uysal of the Democrat Party as a young leader carrying the long tradition of center-right political giants like Süleyman Demirel and Adnan Menderes.

“There are two more persons, as you know. One of them, my son, Ekrem İmamoğlu,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, referring to the Istanbul mayor who will serve as the vice president if Kılıçdaroğlu is elected as the president.

“The other one, my friend, Mansur Yavaş, who has been fighting with me shoulder-to-shoulder in our most difficult times. He will also be here,” he stated. Yavaş will also be the vice president.

“I truly believe that dawn will rise with a very big smile. We will hug each other and say, ‘We succeeded,’” Kılıçdaroğlu added.