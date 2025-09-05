Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

ANKARA
Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

Türkiye’s highest election authority has overturned decisions that canceled the main opposition Republican People’s Party's (CHP) district congresses in Istanbul, allowing the party’s internal elections to proceed as scheduled.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sept. 5 annuled rulings by district election boards in Sarıyer, Tuzla, Bakırköy, Başakşehir and Ataşehir, which had cited a court order appointing a trustee to oversee the CHP’s Istanbul administration.

The YSK’s decision clears the way for the CHP’s regular congress calendar to proceed as planned.

An Istanbul court on Sept. 2 suspended the party’s provincial leadership and ordered that "election activities in Istanbul and its districts" leading to the party's 39th ordinary convention.

The move followed allegations of “voting fraud” at CHP's Istanbul congress on Oct. 8, 2023, which led to the removal of provincial chair Özgür Çelik and his administration.

The court appointed a five-member temporary committee — Gürsel Tekin, Zeki Şen, Hasan Babacan, Müjdat Gürbüz and Erkan Narsap — to manage the CHP’s Istanbul branch. Tekin, a former lawmaker, was designated as provincial head.

In response, CHP leader Özgür Özel announced expulsion proceedings against Tekin. Meanwhile, Babacan declined to accept his role on the committee.

Özel was elected CHP leader about a month after the contested Istanbul vote at the party’s 38th ordinary convention. A separate case concerning that congress remains pending.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial

Beykoz mayor Köseler freed in graft trial
Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education

Minister confirms review of Türkiye’s 12-year compulsory education
Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins

Mass production of Turkish main battle tank Altay begins
‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit

‘I learned my power’: Turkish woman sets sights on all 14 world giants after K2 summit
Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system

Türkiye launches nationwide tissue, cell banking system
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿