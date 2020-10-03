Elderly man tries to save actress playing kidnapped woman role on set

ORDU – Demirören News Agency
A 78-year-old man, Muzaffer Parlak, raided a film set in the Perşembe district of the Black Sea province of Ordu, thinking that a woman kidnapping scene was real and tried to save the actress who was playing the kidnapped.

As part of the scenario of a TV series, the actors were going to kidnap actress Merve Şen after robbing a jewelry store.

During the shoot, Parlak was walking by the film set and, on seeing the actress in trouble, he ran to save her, unaware of the fact that it was a film shoot.

The set crew tried to calm Parlak down as the actress became shocked to see the way Parlak was trying to separate her from the actors.

When he realized it was just a shoot, Parlak left the set after apologizing to the director.

Hysterical as it was, the crew burst into laughs and gave a break to the shooting of the TV series.

