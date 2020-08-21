Elderlies in nursing home face cemetery in Turkey’s Ordu

  • August 21 2020 11:35:00

ORDU – İhlas News Agency
Elderlies living in a nursing home in the Fatsa district of the Black Sea province of Ordu have a view of a nearby cemetery, with many on social media debating whether the stark reality of death could have a negative impact on the residents of the care home.

The mayor of the Efkaf neighborhood believes the cemetery makes the elderly residents hold onto life stronger.

“They want to live longer. So, when they see the graveyard, they realize the reality of death. I hear them say, ‘The graveyard pushes us to live a good life’ whenever I visit them,” İsmet Burgu, the muhtar (neighborhood head), said.

The care home, which has a capacity to accommodate 70 elderlies, was constructed last year.

The back façade of the care home, where all the balconies of the rooms are, faces the neighborhood’s cemetery.

But many others criticized the location of the building.

They say the cemetery reminds the elderly that death looms close.

The muhtar also stressed the importance of having a nursing home in his neighborhood.

“It was essential for the region and it is a great mission done for the elderlies,” he said.

