Eid travel surge drives demand for extra bus services

ISTANBUL
Passenger demand for intercity buses in Türkiye has skyrocketed as the Eid al-Adha holiday coincides with the summer travel season, resulting in nearly all tickets being sold out and companies scheduling extra trips to meet the heightened demand.

Bus occupancy rates have reached nearly 100 percent. To avoid leaving passengers stranded, many companies are working on adding extra trips, and we are already seeing high demand for these additional services,” Mustafa Yıldırım, head of the All Bus Operators Federation (TOF), explained.

Following discussions with the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, an official decision was announced allowing certified tourism transport vehicles to operate extra services between May 30 and June 20.

Eid al-Adha holiday leads to a substantial increase in travel across the country each year, with millions of people heading to family gatherings, cultural sites and leisure destinations.

This year, celebrations will begin on June 6 and will continue until June 9 in the country.

