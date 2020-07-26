Eid-al Adha holiday poses greater risks, warns health expert

  • July 26 2020 11:41:00

ISTANBUL
The upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday potentially poses greater risks than the Eid al-Fitr that was celebrated at the end of May, as people will gather at crowded places such as animal markets and slaughter places, Professor Tevfik Özlü from the Health Ministry’s Science Board has warned.

The government has not yet made a decision as to whether a nationwide curfew or a lockdown in some other forms will be imposed for the Eid al-Adha holiday, which will take place between July 31 and Aug. 3.

“There are potential risks from the upcoming holiday we need to manage properly. The Eid al-Adha feast is riskier than the previous Eid holiday, because people this time round will gather in animal markets, in areas where animals are slaughtered and will attend meals. People will exchange greetings,” Özlü said on Twitter.

He also pointed out that there will also be mobility from larges cities to towns, while warning that the special prayer for the Eid al-Adha may cause the spread of the coronavirus.

Özlü urged people to cut home visits short during the holiday, avoid kissing and hugging each other and having meals together which are part of the greeting rituals. He also called for strict inspections at animal markets and slaughter places, even fines.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 tests Turkey conducts has passed the 4.5 million-mark, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Total cases in the country have reached 225,000, with the death toll from the disease nearing 5,600. More than 208,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

