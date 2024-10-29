Egypt seeks stronger tourism partnership with Türkiye

Egypt seeks stronger tourism partnership with Türkiye

ANTALYA
Egypt seeks stronger tourism partnership with Türkiye

Egypt seeks to be partners not competitors with Türkiye in tourism, as tourism operators see both countries as worthy destinations, according to an Egyptian official.

Mohamed Atta Elsherbeiny, international tourism chief with the Egyptian Tourism Authority, affiliated with the Tourism Ministry, told state-run Anadolu Agency that Türkiye and Egypt once competed against each other in tourism, but now they work in cooperation, especially after the pandemic.

Speaking at a tourism fair in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, Elsherbeiny said that airlines operating flights between Türkiye and Egypt play a big role in this cooperation, as some 100 weekly flights take place between the two countries.

He said tourists from various places fly to Egypt via Türkiye, as Türkiye is a flight hub, and tour operators benefit from this.

Elsherbeiny said tourism investors come to Egypt from Türkiye and that a well-known company in Türkiye has seven hotels in Egypt, with three more in the works.

As for visitors from Türkiye, he mentioned that last year Egypt hosted 180,000 Turkish guests.

Türkiye attracts more tourists in summer, while Egypt does in winter, with no overlapping seasons, he said.

Türkiye and Egypt need to no longer compete against each other and instead should continue and boost cooperation efforts, he added.

More than 187,000 tourists from Egypt visited Türkiye last year, down 18 percent from 2022.

In January-August 2024, tourist arrivals from Egypr surged 21.4 percent year-on-year to 146,000.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

    Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

  2. Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

    Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

  3. US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

    US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

  4. Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

    Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

  5. Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

    Climate change driving 'record threats to health'
Recommended
Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future
Türkiye launches first locally designed multi-role helicopter

Türkiye launches first locally designed multi-role helicopter
Google reports strong growth driven by AI, Cloud operations

Google reports strong growth driven by AI, Cloud operations
Tension between China and EU over EV tariff escalating

Tension between China and EU over EV tariff escalating
High debt taking heavy toll on developing nations: UN

High debt taking heavy toll on developing nations: UN
Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years

Istanbul Airport serves over 317 mln passengers in 6 years
Confidence in economy, inflation expectations improve

Confidence in economy, inflation expectations improve
WORLD Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish, British top diplomats reaffirm strategic ties

Turkish and British top diplomats have reaffirmed strategic ties between the two NATO allies as they discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and regional and international conflicts.

ECONOMY Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom has released its first Integrated Annual Report titled "Building a Sustainable Future is Worth All the Effort," detailing its financial performance and long-term value creation goals alongside its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿