Education services exports rise fifteenfold to $2.9 billion

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s education services exports have surged fifteenfold since 2012, reaching $2.87 billion in 2024, according to the Trade Ministry.

In a written statement, the ministry highlighted Türkiye’s ambition to become a regional attraction and a globally preferred destination in education.

“Since 2012, our education services exports have increased fifteenfold. This strong growth has been made possible not only through the support provided by our ministry but also through the international promotion and marketing efforts carried out by our universities and sector stakeholders,” the ministry noted.

According to the statement, the number of international students in Türkiye has risen approximately elevenfold compared to 2012, reaching 337,119 in the 2024–2025 academic year.

With this increase, Türkiye now holds a significant position in global student mobility, accounting for around 3.5 percent of the international student population.

“Hosting students from 180 different countries is cited as clear evidence of Türkiye’s emergence as an international education center,” it noted.

The ministry also pointed out that the number of universities in Türkiye has grown from 76 in 2002 to 208 in 2024, making Türkiye the 25th country with the highest number of universities globally.

To further promote the education sector abroad, the ministry supported 20 national participation fair events this year under the “Study in Türkiye” brand.