Education Ministry abolishes exam sessions in elementary schools

ANKARA
Elementary school students will no longer sit for result-based assessment and evaluation tests but will instead be guided toward process-oriented learning activities, according to the general instructions released by the Education Ministry for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Under the new regulation, authorities will constantly monitor both the academic and social progress of students, using assessment tools tailored to the course material rather than relying on traditional exam methods.

This new rule covers all types of exams, including practice, screening or readiness tests.

Additionally, craft workshops, which were implemented for the first time this summer, will be promoted through secondary schools to allow students to engage in activities based on their preferences after school, according to the instructions.

These craft workshops will help students develop their motor skills, boost their self-confidence and present them with a valuable opportunity to express their thoughts and ideas freely in a supportive environment.

According to the instructions, students will also have the option to select elective courses based on their preferences, skills and interests.

The governor's offices across the country will also work collaboratively with the ministry, taking the necessary measures so that the school authorities will not force students to buy extra resources apart from the ones provided by the ministry without charge.

With the ministry’s initiative that will be implemented the next semester, parents will be kept up to date on the work being carried out at the schools constantly, through applications like digital bulletins.

The schools will also stick to the policy of not allowing children to bring mobile phones into the classroom, which the ministry initiated last year.

The 2024-2025 academic year will commence on Sept. 9, according to the announcement.

Türkiye, elemantary,

Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence
