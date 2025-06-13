Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms

Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms

EDİRNE
Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms

In the northwestern province of Edirne, a unique sensory experience awaits visitors with the opening of the “scent tunnel,” a vibrant pathway filled with a rich variety of colorful and highly aromatic plants.

Aimed to create a new cultural and natural attraction for the city, the initiative began three years ago at the agricultural research institute under the auspices of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

As part of this ambitious initiative, nearly 100 species of intensely fragrant plants have been carefully selected and cultivated.

These include regional favorites such as the renowned Edirne rose, honeysuckle, Arabian jasmine and cascading wisteria.

These plants, alongside a diverse mix of annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs, contribute to an immersive aromatic environment that enchants visitors.

Associate Professor Dr. Adnan Tülek, director of the institute, highlighted that the garden functions as a living laboratory where they test how these medicinal and aromatic plants adapt to local conditions.

The ultimate goal is to introduce these species to farmers across the region, supporting sustainable agriculture.

Beyond its botanical richness, the garden also hosts the children’s agriculture academy, a program that educates young visitors about plants and nature under the guidance of the local governor’s office.

During the summer months, the garden transforms into a vibrant spectacle as flowers bloom in vivid colors and fill the air with rich, captivating scents.

The “scent tunnel” has quickly become a popular spot for both locals and tourists seeking a tranquil escape surrounded by nature’s beauty and fragrance.

Visitors can also enjoy guided tours and learn about the unique plants that thrive in this fragrant oasis.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

    Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

  2. Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

    Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

  3. Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

    Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

  4. Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

    Russia to build Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

  5. King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years

    King Tut gold mask to leave Cairo museum after nearly 100 years
Recommended
Turkish rock legend Manço’s car displayed in Istanbul for first time

Turkish rock legend Manço’s car displayed in Istanbul for first time
New scenic train route invites travelers to explore Türkiye’s Black Sea heritage

New scenic train route invites travelers to explore Türkiye’s Black Sea heritage
Dedicated center welcomes new litter of Van kittens

Dedicated center welcomes new litter of Van kittens
Turkish athlete sets out to become 1st autistic swimmer to cross English Channel

Turkish athlete sets out to become 1st autistic swimmer to cross English Channel
Türkiye cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria until June 16

Türkiye cancels flights to Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Syria until June 16
Turkish FM: Advancing nuclear negogiations with Iran key to defusing crisis

Turkish FM: Advancing nuclear negogiations with Iran key to defusing crisis
AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death

AKP to skip mayoral race in Manisa after Zeyrek’s death
WORLD Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

Ukraine and Russia conducted another POW swap — the fourth one in a week — the warring sides said on Saturday, under agreements reached in Istanbul earlier this month.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿