Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms

EDİRNE

In the northwestern province of Edirne, a unique sensory experience awaits visitors with the opening of the “scent tunnel,” a vibrant pathway filled with a rich variety of colorful and highly aromatic plants.

Aimed to create a new cultural and natural attraction for the city, the initiative began three years ago at the agricultural research institute under the auspices of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

As part of this ambitious initiative, nearly 100 species of intensely fragrant plants have been carefully selected and cultivated.

These include regional favorites such as the renowned Edirne rose, honeysuckle, Arabian jasmine and cascading wisteria.

These plants, alongside a diverse mix of annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs, contribute to an immersive aromatic environment that enchants visitors.

Associate Professor Dr. Adnan Tülek, director of the institute, highlighted that the garden functions as a living laboratory where they test how these medicinal and aromatic plants adapt to local conditions.

The ultimate goal is to introduce these species to farmers across the region, supporting sustainable agriculture.

Beyond its botanical richness, the garden also hosts the children’s agriculture academy, a program that educates young visitors about plants and nature under the guidance of the local governor’s office.

During the summer months, the garden transforms into a vibrant spectacle as flowers bloom in vivid colors and fill the air with rich, captivating scents.

The “scent tunnel” has quickly become a popular spot for both locals and tourists seeking a tranquil escape surrounded by nature’s beauty and fragrance.

Visitors can also enjoy guided tours and learn about the unique plants that thrive in this fragrant oasis.