Edirne revives ancient tower with Galata-inspired concept

EDİRNE
The northwestern province of Edirne is preparing to welcome visitors to its Roman-era structure called the Macedonian Tower, which is currently under restoration, with a concept reminiscent of Istanbul’s iconic Galata Tower, a senior official has said.

Restoration works, launched in 2021 by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, continue at the tower and the surrounding archaeological site. As part of the project, the tower walls have been reinforced, while the surrounding area was cleared of deep-rooted plants and weeds that had been damaging the structure.

During the meticulous restoration, modern cement materials applied in previous decades were removed from the site’s historical structures and replaced with authentic lime-based mortar. Once completed, the tower will offer both domestic and international visitors a transparent elevator ride to its terrace, where panels depicting the civilizations that founded Edirne will be displayed along its inner walls.

Designed to mirror some of the features of Galata Tower, the Macedonian Tower is expected to emerge as a new attraction for the city.

“The aim is to establish an observation deck on the top floor, just like Galata Tower. From here, visitors will be able to enjoy sweeping views of the Edirne Palace and Hıdırlık Bastion,” said Kemal Soytürk, Edirne’s provincial director of culture and tourism.

He underlined that a comprehensive structural analysis was the first step of the project. “Restoration is like digging a well with a needle. It requires delicate, painstaking work carried out by the scientific board, the advisory board and technical teams. Reinforcement is being implemented both inside and outside the tower,” he added.

“When the works are completed, a video mapping show — similar to the one staged at Galata Tower, where films and animations are projected seamlessly onto the natural texture of the structure — will also be held on special occasions. We will also pedestrianize and revitalize the street where the tower stands, turning it into a remarkable tourism destination,” he said.

The Macedonian Tower, the only surviving example of the fortification towers commissioned by Roman Emperor Hadrian (117–138 AD) as part of the city walls of ancient Edirne, acquired the name “clock tower” in 1867 after Edirne Governor Hacı İzzet Pasha added wooden floors and installed clocks atop the structure. The tower was also used as a fire watchtower for a time.

Severely damaged during the 1953 earthquake, the later additions and the clock section were demolished with dynamite following a report that they disrupted the city’s aesthetics.

The tower underwent another restoration in the 1990s, while archaeological excavations were carried out by the Edirne Museum in 2002 and 2003.

 

Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
