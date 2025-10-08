Ecuador president unharmed in attack on motorcade

Ecuador president unharmed in attack on motorcade

QUITO
Ecuador president unharmed in attack on motorcade

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa escaped unharmed after his motorcade was targeted by stone-throwing protesters and what one minister described as a volley of gunshots on Oct. 7.

Noboa was inaugurating a water treatment plant in central Ecuador when his motorcade was set on by a large group protesting against rising fuel prices.

"About 500 people showed up and were throwing stones at him, and there are obviously bullet marks on the president's car as well," said Environment Minister Ines Manzano.

She said five people were arrested and would stand trial on terrorism charges, an offense carrying a maximum punishment of 30 years in jail.

Video released by the government, reportedly filmed from inside the motorcade, shows protesters standing in the road, draped in flags, scrambling to collect large stones and bricks.

As the presidential SUV passed, projectiles thudded into the paneling and shattered windows.

A voice can be heard shouting, "Heads down! Heads down!" as the vehicle sped away.

Officials said they were still investigating whether some of the impact marks on Noboa's armored Chevrolet Suburban were caused by gunfire.

The alleged attack came amid days of increasingly violent demonstrations sparked by a government decision to raise diesel prices.

Protesters have gone on strike, blocked roads and abducted 16 soldiers, who were eventually released unharmed.

More than 100 people, including protesters and security services, are believed to have been injured in the unrest.

Noboa has declared a state of emergency across several provinces.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump hails Erdoğans role in Gaza peace talks

Trump hails Erdoğan's role in Gaza peace talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump hails Erdoğan's role in Gaza peace talks

    Trump hails Erdoğan's role in Gaza peace talks

  2. CHP leader in Madrid for Socialist International meeting

    CHP leader in Madrid for Socialist International meeting

  3. Prosecutors seek 18-year sentences in Ankara concert probe

    Prosecutors seek 18-year sentences in Ankara concert probe

  4. THY may pivot to Airbus if engine deal with Boeing falters, chair says

    THY may pivot to Airbus if engine deal with Boeing falters, chair says

  5. Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home

    Turkish MPs intercepted by Israel depart for Azerbaijan to return home
Recommended
Trump hosts roundtable accusing sick media of backing Antifa

Trump hosts roundtable accusing 'sick' media of backing Antifa
Sudan army used chlorine twice in Khartoum area attacks in 2024: Report

Sudan army used chlorine twice in Khartoum area attacks in 2024: Report
Palau leader in world first underwater interview

Palau leader in 'world first' underwater interview
September ‘third-hottest globally on record’

September ‘third-hottest globally on record’
Macron seeks new PM to end France crisis

Macron seeks new PM to end France crisis
Ukraine says Russian strikes kill three

Ukraine says Russian strikes kill three
Israel, Hamas agree to hostage release, ceasefire deal

Israel, Hamas agree to hostage release, ceasefire deal
WORLD Trump hosts roundtable accusing sick media of backing Antifa

Trump hosts roundtable accusing 'sick' media of backing Antifa

Seated in the White House State Dining Room, U.S. President Donald Trump called on far-right content creators to name and shame backers of Antifa, leading a roundtable discussion that quickly devolved into media bashing.

ECONOMY Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor

Pope Leo condemns luxury of wealthy amid plight of poor

Pope Leo XIV blasted how the wealthy elite live in a “bubble of comfort and luxury” while poor people suffer on the margins, confirming in his first teaching document Thursday that he is in perfect lockstep with his predecessor Pope Francis on matters of social and economic injustice.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿