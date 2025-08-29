Economists forecast 3.9 percent growth for second quarter

ISTANBUL
Economists participating in AA Finans's expectation survey estimate that Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.87 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025.

The survey, conducted ahead of the Turkish Statistical Institute's (TÜİK) scheduled release of the second quarter GDP data next week, Sept. 1, included responses from 13 economists.

According to the results, growth expectations for the quarter ranged between 2.2 percent and 5 percent.

For the full year of 2025, economists forecast an average growth rate of 3.18 percent, with individual estimates varying from 2.7 percent to 4.1 percent. Looking further ahead, the average growth expectation for the end of 2026 stands at 3.83 percent.

Türkiye’s economy had previously recorded a 2.4 percent growth rate in the second quarter of 2024 and a 2 percent increase in the first quarter of 2025.

In its medium-term economic program, the government targets a GDP growth rate of 4 percent for 2025, projecting the size of the economy at $1.47 trillion and per capita income at $17,028.

Growth projections for 2026 and 2027 are set at 4.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

 

