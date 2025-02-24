Economic program to ensure balanced growth, price stability: Şimşek

ANKARA
The economic program the government is implementing will help achieve the targets of balanced growth, price stability, fiscal discipline and sustainable current account deficit, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

The minister noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan unveiled a roadmap for structural reforms for the economy's transformation at the congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“We will maintain fiscal discipline by strengthening financial rules and enhance justice and efficiency in taxation,” Şimşek wrote on social media platform X.

“We will facilitate a green and digital transformation in the economy, increasing the production capacity across the country, through local development initiatives and industrial transformation,” the minister said.

With the strong support of Erdoğan, the goals of price stability, fiscal discipline, sustainable current account deficit, and high, inclusive, and balanced growth will be achieved with the program they are implementing, Şimşek added.

Meanwhile, Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, head of Türkiye's Investment Office said that he expected the green technology, renewable energy and artificial intelligence industries to continue to lure foreign investments into the country.

“We see an opportunity to attract more investment in artificial intelligence,” Dağlıoğlu told state-run Anadolu Agency in London, where he attended the Bridge Summit.

Dağlıoğlu noted that there are successful technology startups in Türkiye that develop competitive products and services on a global scale.

As the Investment Office, they are making intense efforts to encourage capital inflow into these companies and to facilitate access to capital for these technology startups, he added.

“There are many funds established in Türkiye, but we are also trying to attract investments from technology funds around the world. One of our main goals in London is to achieve this,” Dağlıoğlu said.

