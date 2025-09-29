Economic confidence index inches up in September

ANKARA

Türkiye’s economic confidence index rose slightly in September 2025, edging up from 97.9 in August to 98.0, according to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 29.

This marked its highest level in the past six months.

The overall increase was modest, but sectoral indices revealed a more complex picture. Consumer confidence weakened, slipping by 0.4 percent to 83.9 in September after standing at 84.3 in August. The real sector, representing the manufacturing industry, showed a slight improvement, rising from 100.6 in August to 100.8 in September, a 0.2 percent increase.

The services sector saw a marginal decline. Its index eased from 111.1 in August to 111.0 in September, down 0.1 percent. Retail trade confidence, on the other hand, strengthened, climbing from 108.8 to 109.2, a 0.4 percent gain compared to the previous month.

The most notable movement came from the construction sector. After a sharp 4.0 percent fall in August that brought the index down to 85.3, construction confidence rebounded strongly in September, rising 3.6 percent to 88.3.

The economic confidence index can take values between 0 and 200. It indicates an optimistic outlook about the general economic situation when it is above 100, whereas it signals a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.