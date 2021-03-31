Economic confidence hits 14-month high in March

  • March 31 2021 10:59:00

Economic confidence hits 14-month high in March

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Economic confidence hits 14-month high in March

Turkey's economic confidence index surged to a 14-month high in March, according to the country's statistical institute on March 31. 

Driven by consumer, real sector (manufacturing industry), services, and retail trade indices, the main reading improved 3.3% from February to 98.9 this month, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data revealed.

A value above 100 shows an optimistic outlook for the general economic situation, while a value below 100, a pessimistic one.

The figure was 99.3 in January 2020, before the coronavirus spread in the country and restrictive measures implemented.

The sub-index for services posted the largest rise with 5.1% to 105.5 in the same period. It was followed by the consumer confidence index, rising 2.5% month-on-month to 86.7 in March.

Real sector confidence and retail trade confidence indices climbed 1.4% and 0.2%, respectively, during the same period.

The construction confidence index was the only index that saw a deterioration this month, falling 4% from a month ago.

"The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations, and tendencies about the general economic situation," said the TÜİK statement.

The institute underlined that a total of 20 sub-indices are used in the calculation, with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.

Economy, statistics,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews

    Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews

  2. Turkey to start giving BioNTech vaccine in next few days

    Turkey to start giving BioNTech vaccine in next few days

  3. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,385 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,277,880

  5. Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan

    Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish business body re-elects Kaslowski as president

Turkish business body re-elects Kaslowski as president
Turkish constructors undertake $15 bln of projects abroad

Turkish constructors undertake $15 bln of projects abroad
Central Bank to ensure credibility of lira currency: Governor

Central Bank to ensure credibility of lira currency: Governor
Turkish aviation giant conducts several aerial projects

Turkish aviation giant conducts several aerial projects
Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal

Turkish, Japanese banks ink $170 mln green credit deal
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi opens factory in Turkey

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi opens factory in Turkey
WORLD G Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

G Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

G. Gordon Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary and a radio talk show host after emerging from prison, died on March 30 at age 90 at his daughter’s home in Virginia.

ECONOMY Economic confidence hits 14-month high in March

Economic confidence hits 14-month high in March

Turkey's economic confidence index surged to a 14-month high in March, according to the country's statistical institute on March 31. 
SPORTS Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

Turkey held to draw against Latvia in World Cup qualifier

The Turkish national football team settled for a frustrating 3-3 draw against Latvia on March 30 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup European Group G qualifying match.