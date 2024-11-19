ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions

ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions

FRANKFURT
ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions

The vice president of the European Central Bank has said that Donald Trump's spending plans risked inflating the U.S. government's budgetary deficit and spreading worries on markets.

The United States already has a public debt ratio close to 100 percent of gross domestic product, and a spending deficit close to seven percent, Luis de Guindos said at a banking conference in Frankfurt.

"The elected president [Trump] has promised to reduce taxes and perhaps not to cut down on public spending," de Guindos said.

The plan could lead the deficit to grow and "create concerns in markets", de Guindos said.

Since sealing victory in the presidential election earlier this month, Trump has yet to announce his nominee for treasury secretary.

The president-elect has however tapped the world's richest man Elon Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a newly formed department of government efficiency.

The duo were asked by the incoming administration to cut red-tape and "wasteful expenditures", while Musk has promised to strip $2 trillion (1.9 trillion euros) from the federal budget.

Besides Trump's spending plans, the incoming president's promise to raise tariffs has prompted concerns in Europe, where officials fear higher import tariffs could slow trade and weigh on the economy.

"The growth outlook is clouded by uncertainty about economic policies and the geopolitical landscape, both in the euro area and globally," de Guindos said.

"Trade tensions could rise further," with resulting risks for economic activity, de Guindos noted.

This context compounded "structural issues of low productivity and weak potential euro area growth", he added.

As inflation in the eurozone has eased back towards the ECB's two-percent target, the central bank has begun lowering interest rates.

At its last meeting, policymakers settled on a quarter-point cut, which put the bank's benchmark deposit rate at 3.25 percent.

While inflation had slowed, "economic activity has been weaker than expected", de Guindos said.

Compared with a year ago, "the balance of macro risks has shifted from concerns about high inflation to fears over economic growth", he said.

Weak growth prospects would strengthen the case for the ECB to continue cutting rates. The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Dec. 12.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion
Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance

Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance
Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks

Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks
US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report

US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report
Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade

Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿