ECB rate decision on a knife edge

ECB rate decision on a knife edge

FRANKFURT
ECB rate decision on a knife edge

The European Central Bank is walking a tightrope between still-high inflation and a darkening eurozone outlook as it decides whether to lift interest rates again or finally pause its historic hiking cycle.

Whether to raise borrowing costs for a 10th straight time when they meet on Sept. 14 is shaping up to be rate-setters' trickiest decision since the tightening campaign began.

The central bank for the 20 countries that use the euro has already lifted rates by 4.25 percentage points since July last year to combat runaway consumer prices.

But the Frankfurt institution now finds itself in a "difficult spot," HSBC said in a note, as officials struggle to digest competing data.

On one hand prospects for the single currency area are looking bleaker, particularly due to a poor performance in its biggest economy, Germany, which sank into a recession over the winter and is struggling to climb out of it.

Latest data showed eurozone second-quarter growth reached just 0.1 percent, lower than previously estimated, while a recent survey pointed to the economy contracting at its fastest rate in three years as a manufacturing slowdown spread to services.

The weak data has fuelled calls for the ECB to pause the aggressive hiking cycle for fear it could deepen a downturn, and president Christine Lagarde finally opened the door to doing so at the bank's last meeting in July.

But consumer prices, which began surging after Russia's invasion of Ukraine due to galloping energy costs, continue to rise strongly.

This would support arguments for another hike to borrowing costs, with the aim of further depressing demand and slowing inflation.

Consumer price rises came in unchanged at 5.3 percent in August, way above the ECB's two percent target, although closely-watched core inflation - excluding volatile energy and food prices - eased a little.

While inflation has slowed since last year as energy costs fall, officials are now worried that other factors, particularly wage increases in a tight labour market, are keeping it elevated.

The data makes for a "very complicated mixed bag," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

"We expect a very heated debate with a close outcome."

Brzeski said he expected the 26-member governing council to opt for one final increase, which would take the closely-watched deposit rate to a record high.

Other analysts, however, are betting on a pause this week, although they also think the ECB might then impose one final hike at a later meeting.

This would be similar to what the US Federal Reserve has done -- taking a break in June before resuming lifting rates again in July.

The Fed and the Bank of England are due to hold their next meetings the week after the ECB.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

    Türkiye remembers bloody 1980 military coup

  2. N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

    N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

  3. Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

    Flooding in eastern Libya after weekend storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

  4. Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

    Survivors suffer as Morocco quake aid trickles in

  5. American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 

    American researcher rescued from deep Mersin cave 
Recommended
Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business
Unemployment rate declines to 9.4 percent in July

Unemployment rate declines to 9.4 percent in July
Industrial output rises 7.4 percent in July: TÜİK

Industrial output rises 7.4 percent in July: TÜİK
Auto production rises 13 percent in eight months

Auto production rises 13 percent in eight months
Current account swings to deficit in July

Current account swings to deficit in July
Economic program aims to lower inflation to single digits: Şimşek

Economic program aims to lower inflation to single digits: Şimşek
WORLD N Koreas Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

N Korea's Kim in Russia for Putin talks as US warns on arms deal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the United States has warned could see an arms deal to support Moscow's assault on Ukraine.
ECONOMY Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

Former CEO of Alibaba quits cloud business

The former CEO of Alibaba, Daniel Zhang, resigned as head of its cloud computing unit yesterday in a surprise move as the Chinese e-commerce empire wraps up a leadership reshuffle.

SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.