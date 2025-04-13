EBRD provides loan for digital transformation of Turkish SMEs

EBRD provides loan for digital transformation of Turkish SMEs

ISTANBUL
EBRD provides loan for digital transformation of Turkish SMEs

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 25-million-euro loan to Turkish private lender DenizBank, which will on-lend to Turkish manufacturing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for investments in their digital transformation.

The loan comes under the EBRD’s Digital Transformation Financing Facility (DTFF), which provides financing to the country’s manufacturing SMEs to improve productivity by digitalizing their operations.

SMEs in Türkiye persistently face more difficulty accessing finance despite their significant contribution to the economy, the EBRD noted.

“In addition, their level of digital maturity lags that of their counterparts in the European Union and the OECD. The DTFF seeks to bridge this gap by providing financing for digital investments, fostering growth and innovation,” the development bank said in a statement.

The DTFF is being implemented in close cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Türkiye (KOSGEB) and the Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF), with the latter providing first-loss risk cover underwritten by the Turkish Treasury.

SMEs joining the DTFF will be incentivized to use digital consultancy services to assess their digital maturity and develop a digital roadmap.

The EBRD is among Türkiye’s key investors, with more than 20 billion euros committed through 478 projects and trade finance limits since 2009, most of which are in the private sector.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

    Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

  2. Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

    Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

  3. Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

    Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

  4. Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

    Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

  5. Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

    Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers
Recommended
Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia
Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit
Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February
Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers
Trump tariff rollercoaster complicates ECB rate call

Trump tariff rollercoaster complicates ECB rate call
US says tech tariff exemptions may be short-lived

US says tech tariff exemptions may be short-lived
WORLD WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.
ECONOMY Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

The auto industry’s production fell by 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to 344,120, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿