EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı

EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı

ISTANBUL
EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has said it is supporting Morocco’s hygiene products sector with 45.5 million euros of loan to Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products Maroc SARL (ECP Maroc).

It is the first cross-border acquisition financing package of its kind, the development bank said in a statement.

ECP Maroc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products (ECP), the consumer products arm of Eczacıbaşı Holding Group, which specializes in tissue paper products.

ECP Maroc will use the financing to acquire Jeesr, Morocco’s leading integrated producer of tissue paper products.

The EBRD is supporting the Group’s capacity and geographical expansion strategy in Türkiye and Africa, the statement added.

“The financing will help the Group to strengthen its presence in the local market through vertical integration to capture additional added value in the tissue paper market in Morocco.”

It will also support the company’s strategic plans and help it to use its resources as efficiently and effectively as possible, the EBRD said.

ECP Maroc also aims to increase career opportunities for female employees to strengthen their economic inclusion and participation in white-collar occupations, according to the EBRD.

ECP Maroc S.A.R.L AU was established in Morocco in 2018 and specializes in producing and marketing tissue paper products. Eczacıbaşı Consumer Products is Türkiye’s leading tissue and hygienic products producer.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

    FM says Türkiye, Brazil share concerns over Gaza

  2. Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

    Court acquits officers in bar association head killing case

  3. Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

    Erdoğan praises Spanish PM for stance on Gaza

  4. US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

    US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

  5. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
Recommended
Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data

Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data
FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive

FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive
EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war

EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war
US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year

US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle

Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle
WORLD US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

US-backed Gaza ceasefire, hostage plan in limbo

A U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas appears to be in limbo, with neither side yet publicly committing to the current plan for a Gaza deal amid demands for changes.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿