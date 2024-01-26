EBRD invests record 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye in 2023

EBRD invests record 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye in 2023

ISTANBUL
EBRD invests record 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye in 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested a record 2.48 billion euros in Türkiye in 2023, boosted by the Bank’s swift response to the country’s recovery and reconstruction needs following deadly earthquakes in early February last year. 

Türkiye also received the highest volume of investment of all the bank’s investee economies in 2023, the EBRD said in a statement.

The EBRD remained committed to supporting the development of Türkiye’s private sector and its green transition, particularly in the aftermath of the earthquake that hit the southeastern region on Feb. 6 last year, causing widespread damage and claiming over 55,000 lives.

In the weeks following the disaster, the EBRD announced a multi-year 1.5 billion-euro investment plan for the affected region, aimed at supporting the recovery, reconstruction and reintegration of the region’s economy. In addition to a 600 million euro Disaster Response Framework rolled out through local partner banks to expand financial opportunities for affected businesses and individuals, the plan also includes infrastructure investments and private-sector support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“The year 2023 was a very challenging one for Türkiye and its population given the magnitude of the damage inflicted by the February earthquakes,” said Arvid Tuerkner, EBRD Managing Director for Türkiye.

“The EBRD remained committed to the country and, in addition to maintaining its usual priorities, was swift to deploy a comprehensive earthquake response plan aimed at preserving jobs, livelihoods and human capital in the affected region. More needs to be done, and the Bank stands ready to continue contributing to reconstruction efforts and Türkiye’s economy in the years to come.”

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

  2. Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

    Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

  3. Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

    Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

  4. Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

    Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

  5. Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

    Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Recommended
Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
US probing tech giants AI investments

US probing tech giants' AI investments
Some 7,500 MW renewable capacity to be allocated for industry

Some 7,500 MW renewable capacity to be allocated for industry
China grants over 100 video game licences as crackdown wanes

China grants over 100 video game licences as crackdown wanes
Clean energy largest driver of Chinese GDP growth: Report

Clean energy largest driver of Chinese GDP growth: Report
US Fed to end lending program

US Fed to end lending program
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿