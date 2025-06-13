EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

ISTANBUL
EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.

The proceeds will be used for on-lending to sub-borrowers implementing green economy investments, in line with the Türkiye Green Economy Financing Facility II (Türkiye GEFF II), the framework under which the transaction is taking place, the EBRD said in a statement.

In addition to promoting green financing and the transition to an environmentally sustainable, low-carbon and climate-resilient economy, the issuance will revive the covered bond market and encourage its use as a viable channel for Turkish banks to access longer-maturity TRY funding, it said.

There has not been any covered bond issuance in the country since 2019, with banks relying on short-term deposits for their local currency funding, the statement added.

The transaction will enable Akbank to diversify its funding sources and encourage other Turkish banks to resume long-term funding activities in local currency through a variety of financial instruments, according to the development bank.

For the EBRD, expanding the use of local currency funding and promoting new issuances and new instruments to deepen capital markets is one of the priorities of its work with investee economies.

The EBRD is among Türkiye’s key investors, with more than 22 billion euros committed through 489 projects and trade finance limits since 2009, mostly in the private sector.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns against devastating Israel-Iran war

Erdoğan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war

    Erdoğan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war

  2. Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

    Continuation of indirect talks with US 'unjustifiable' amid Israeli aggression: Iran's foreign minister

  3. Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

    Ukraine and Russia conduct another POW swap

  4. Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

    Death toll in India plane crash rises to at least 279

  5. Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire

    Israel threatens 'Tehran will burn' after wave of missile fire
Recommended
Turnover in postal services sector surge 89 percent

Turnover in postal services sector surge 89 percent
Health care sector increases share in tourism revenues

Health care sector increases share in tourism revenues
Russias military economy showing signs of fatigue

Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue
Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO
Germanys annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent
Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears
WORLD Erdoğan warns against devastating Israel-Iran war

Erdoğan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned against a "devastating war" between Israel and Iran that could trigger a refugee crisis, in a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
ECONOMY EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

EBRD invests in covered bond issuance by Akbank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is investing up to $100 million equivalent in Turkish Lira-denominated covered bonds to be issued by Akbank, in an issuance that will mark the revival of covered bonds in the country.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿