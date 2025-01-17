EBRD investments in Türkiye hit record 2.6 billion euros

EBRD investments in Türkiye hit record 2.6 billion euros

ISTANBUL
EBRD investments in Türkiye hit record 2.6 billion euros

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested a record 2.6 billion euros in Türkiye in 2024 — up from 2.5 billion euros in 2023 and 1.6 billion euros in 2022 — driven by the private sector’s appetite for the green transition and the bank’s continuing support for regions affected by the devastating February 2023 earthquake.

For the fifth year in a row, Türkiye received the largest volume of investment of any of the bank’s investee economies, the EBRD said in a statement.

The bank invested in 51 different projects in the country, with 93 percent of all investment going to the private sector.

More than 60 percent of all investments had a gender component.

Green investments enjoyed strong momentum, with nearly 60 percent of the bank’s annual investment in the country contributing to the green transition.

The EBRD’s green focus expanded across various sectors, supporting investment in renewables, investing in the first sustainability bond issued in the country by a private non-financial company and participating in a $200 million syndicated loan to one of Türkiye’s largest discount retailers to support the company’s green aspirations.

Elisabetta Falcetti, the EBRD’s Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus, welcomed the results, saying: “In 2024, we witnessed a growing commitment from both public and private partners in Türkiye to accelerate the green transition.”

“Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to working alongside our partners in Türkiye to advance our investment and policy goals, as set out in the recently approved EBRD Country Strategy for Türkiye 2024-29. Our partnership with Türkiye is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration, resilience and a shared vision for sustainable growth,” she added.

The bank delivered a record 16.6 billion euros in investments across its various economies in 2024, with Ukraine and Egypt receiving the second and third largest volumes of investment, respectively.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

    Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

  2. DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

    DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

  3. Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

    Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

  4. Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

    Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

  5. ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

    ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’
Recommended
Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025
Turkish growth set to rebound next year, says World Bank

Turkish growth set to rebound next year, says World Bank
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 at 27.1 percent: Survey
‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’

‘Netherlands seeks to boost cooperation in many fields’
Fed could cut interest rates 3 or 4 times this year: Official

Fed could cut interest rates 3 or 4 times this year: Official
Apple sidelines AI news summaries due to errors

Apple sidelines AI news summaries due to errors
WORLD Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
ECONOMY Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

The 2025 Investment Program reveals that the government has committed a staggering 1.44 trillion Turkish Liras to fund 14,238 projects spanning sectors like transport, energy, agriculture and education.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿