Eastern Europe braces for end to Russian gas supplies

Eastern Europe braces for end to Russian gas supplies

KIEV
Eastern Europe braces for end to Russian gas supplies

Ukraine will block Russian gas supplies via its territory in several days, effectively halting its transit to Slovakia, Moldova and, to some extent, Hungary.

Kiev said it would not renew an agreement on Russian gas transit expiring on Dec. 31 as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted Kiev would not let Moscow "earn additional billions on our blood".

Russian gas accounted for less than 10 percent of the European Union's gas imports in 2023.

In 2021, a year before the invasion started, it made up over 40 percent.

But eastern European EU members still depend largely on Russian gas for geographical and political reasons.

EU and NATO members Hungary and Slovakia have maintained close ties with the Kremlin despite the invasion.

Russia has been delivering gas to Europe by two routes since a series of underwater explosions in 2022 damaged the Nord Stream pipeline that carried gas to northern Germany via the Baltic Sea.

The TurkStream pipeline under the Black Sea and its mainland extension Balkan Stream supply Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary.

Supplies via Ukraine are based on a five-year contract signed by Ukraine's Naftogaz and GTSOU pipeline operator with Russian giant Gazprom in 2019, which will now expire.

Official data put gas volume transported by this route in 2023 at 14.65 billion cubic meters, slightly less than half of all Russian gas flowing into Europe.

Slovakia's nationalist-leaning Prime Minister Robert Fico recently visited Moscow to discuss supplies, following a spat with Zelensky at an EU summit in Brussels.

Besides geopolitical reasons, Bratislava prefers to import Russian gas "because it is cheaper," said Alexander Duleba from the Slovak Foreign Policy Association.

Moldova is already bracing for energy cuts despite taking steps to diversify supplies.

The former Soviet republic gets 70 percent of its electricity from the Cuciurgan power station based in the separatist region of Transnistria, which uses Russian gas imported via Ukraine.

Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu recently said that there are other transit routes bypassing Ukraine that Russia could use to deliver the gas.

"But it seems that Gazprom is not ready to keep its contractual obligations," she added.

Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, declared a 60-day state of energy emergency in mid-December.

It will have to buy power from neighbouring Romania and pay more.

Unlike its neighbours, Hungary receives most Russian gas via TurkStream.

It gets only a fragment via Ukraine and will not be hurt by Kiev's decision to block the supplies.

But Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week that "we don't want to give up" this route because of the reasonable price.

While Budapest leads talks with Kyiv and Moscow, Orban suggested his country might play a "trick" as it would buy Russian gas before it enters Ukraine.

"Then what comes through Ukrainian territory will no longer be Russian gas, but Hungarian," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

    Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

  2. Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

    Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

  3. Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

    Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

  4. Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

    Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

  5. New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight

    New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight
Recommended
Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue
Presidency reinstates secretary-general office

Presidency reinstates secretary-general office
Price inspections and fines amid minimum wage hike

Price inspections and fines amid minimum wage hike
Auto sales in 2025 expected to hit around 1.2 million units

Auto sales in 2025 expected to hit around 1.2 million units
Government unveils new action plan for southeastern region

Government unveils new action plan for southeastern region

Jet crash in South Korea marks another setback for Boeing

Jet crash in South Korea marks another setback for Boeing
UK study warns of perils in AI-driven intention economy

UK study warns of perils in AI-driven 'intention economy'
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine on Dec. 30 swapped 300 prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
ECONOMY Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

The inflation is declining and will continue to fall, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, adding that the moves on tobacco and fuel tax will not put inflation at risk.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿