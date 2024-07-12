Eastern city seeks global honey branding after EU recognition

BİNGÖL

Following the geographical indication registration of Bingöl honey by the European Union (EU), producers plan to elevate the local product in the eastern province to global brand status.

Bingöl University, a leading institution in apiculture, conducted extensive analysis over three years, sampling honey from 108 locations across 36 regions representative of the entire province. This rigorous process culminated in the EU’s registration of Bingöl honey on July 10.

Bingöl honey, now recorded as Türkiye’s first EU-registered honey, is produced by 1,300 registered beekeepers managing 174,000 hives.

Speaking to local media, Bingöl University Rector Professor Dr. İbrahim Çapak emphasized the intense focus on bee products since the university's designation as a pilot institution in 2016.

Çapak highlighted that the university's comprehensive research on 117 plants over three years significantly contributed to the geographical indication registration process for Bingöl honey.

"This is immensely valuable. Examining all the flora in this geography was a formidable task."

Çapak noted the widespread production of honey across Türkiye, underscoring that Bingöl honey's status as the first to receive the EU geographical indication certificate, is the result of these meticulous efforts.

Obtaining the EU geographical indication certificate for Bingöl honey has been a long-term objective, bringing myriad benefits, he said.

"Bingöl honey is now certified in both Türkiye and the European Union. This certification will have significant repercussions for beekeepers and producers. Consequently, only the highest quality honey will be available in the market, attracting dedicated and ambitious beekeepers. I wish for this process to be auspicious."

Mehmet Ali Aba, the head of the Bingöl Beekeepers' Association, expressed joy over the EU’s geographical indication registration of their honey.

"We are moving towards brand recognition. This certification will enhance the market value of our honey and open new avenues for export. Bingöl honey has always been of high quality; this certification reaffirms its excellence. With the EU certification, export levels will rise, benefiting both our beekeepers and our province."

During the January-April period, Türkiye’s honey exports reached $11.4 million. Over these four months, honey was sold to 40 countries, autonomous regions and free zones. The United States, Germany and Spain emerged as the top three importers.