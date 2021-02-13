Eastern Anatolia offers over 17 km of uninterrupted skiing

ERZİNCAN

A winter sports center in Turkey’s eastern Erzincan province has become a favorite with local and foreign tourists for its natural trail runs.



The Mount Ergan Winter Sports and Nature Tourism Center offers over 17 kilometers of ski trails which also allow skiing at night.



Opened eight years ago, the center has been hosting thousands of local and foreign skiing enthusiasts every year, providing visitors with a unique skiing experience.



It hosts global international organizations thanks to the length of its ski trail and snow quality.



A 13-minute drive from the airport and 12 kilometers from the city, the center is also appreciated for its convenience of transportation.



The resort offers six trails with lengths ranging between 1,363 to 2,500 meters as well as various difficulty levels.



As the trails are connected, the center provides passionate skiers with an uninterrupted skiing experience.



On the slopes of the Munzur Mountain range at an altitude of 2,970 meters, the winter sports center has a new technology chair lift system with a carrying capacity of 2,700 people per hour and a ski lift with a 1,000-person carrying capacity hourly.



Offering its visitors an unforgettable holiday opportunity by Ardıçlı Lake, the resort contains social facilities that can meet visitors’ needs.



“We welcome skiers who desire an uninterrupted skiing experience. I am sure that there is no athlete that can complete 17 kilometers without a break. They need to take a break to complete the trail,” said Yılmaz Ünal, chairman of the Erzincan Mountaineering Skiing Specialization Club (EDKIK).