Eastern Anatolia, Black Sea fruit genetic heritage being preserved

ERZİNCAN

A 226-decare garden in the eastern city of Erzincan preserves the genetic resources of over 800 fruit trees sourced from 11 provinces in the country’s eastern Anatolia and eastern Black Sea regions.

Established by the Erzincan Horticulture Research Institute, the garden boasts genetic materials experts meticulously gathered from fruit trees in eight towns of eastern Anatolia and three of the Black Sea region, between 1994 and 2019.

Samet Karataş, the director of the institute, noted that they are conducting research on the gathering, conservation and characterization of genetic resources, in his remarks to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

"Our institution features genetic resources of apples, pears, quinces, rosehips, almonds, cherries, sour cherries, plums and similar fruit species collected since 1994," Karataş stated, citing genetic resources as one of the nation's significant treasures. “It is crucial that we preserve them and transmit them to the next generation. Institutes connected to the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies (TAGEM) carry out crucial activities in this regard.”

Following scientific research, they registered a few genetic resources within the institute, he further added.

"Our garden preserves the genetic resources of Erzincan's Sakı apple. Furthermore, we preserve the genetic resources of the region’s Cimin grape, commonly referred to as the black plum,” he said, adding that research efforts are underway to identify disease-resistant varieties from other genetic resources.