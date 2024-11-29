Early winter triggers busy tourism season at Palandöken

Early winter triggers busy tourism season at Palandöken

ERZURUM
Early winter triggers busy tourism season at Palandöken

The ski season at Palandöken Ski Resort kicked off ahead of schedule this year, thanks to an unusually early snowfall in late November which has sparked a surge in winter tourism and visitor reservations.

Situated just 20 kilometers from the airport and 4 kilometers from the eastern province of Erzurum's center, Palandöken is known for its exceptional technical infrastructure, five-star accommodations and international-standard slopes.

Palandöken owes its reputation to features like artificial snowmaking systems, high altitudes and an experienced operations team. This year, with the early onset of winter, skiing at the resort began in November, much earlier than its usual December start.

Activities such as snowboarding, sledding, ice climbing, ziplining, paragliding, tire rafting and the giant swing make it an exciting destination for adventure seekers. The resort boasts 87 kilometers of slopes spread across 55 pistes, with night skiing made possible by illuminated tracks.

The early season has invigorated local tourism businesses, which are seeing a rapid increase in reservations. Tourists taking advantage of early booking discounts have filled hotels and mountain bungalows that achieve high occupancy rates annually.

Nuh Şenol, northeast Anatolia regional president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), highlighted a recent surge in reservations to state-run Anadolu Agency.

“Palandöken is among the world’s premier ski resorts. The recent snowfall has left over 80 centimeters of snow at our facilities, sparking immense interest in winter tourism and accelerating reservations.”

Şenol also noted that efforts made during international fairs to attract tourists from countries such as Russia, Ukraine and Iran are beginning to yield results.

The resort set a record with almost 3 million visitors last season and is expected to host some 4 million visitors this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The spotlight of this year is female chefs

The spotlight of this year is female chefs
LATEST NEWS

  1. The spotlight of this year is female chefs

    The spotlight of this year is female chefs

  2. Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

    Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

  3. Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

    Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

  4. Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

    Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

  5. Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum

    Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum
Recommended
Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter
33 percent of exports are transported by road: Minister

33 percent of exports are transported by road: Minister
EBRD investments in Türkiye tops 21 bln euros

EBRD investments in Türkiye tops 21 bln euros
Turk Eximbank aims to expand interest-free banking

Turk Eximbank aims to expand interest-free banking
Black Friday deals target inflation-weary US consumers

'Black Friday' deals target inflation-weary US consumers
Chinas aging population fuels silver economy boom

China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom
WORLD Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming U.S. leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿