E-scooters’ speed limit on agenda once again

ISTANBUL
After the footage of an e-scooter overtaking other vehicles at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour on the D-100 Highway in Istanbul's Kadıköy district went viral on social media, concerns about scooter speed limits have resurfaced.

The Transportation Coordination Directorate (UKOME) has implemented a decision to reduce the speed limit for scooters to 12.5 km/h in certain districts.

While rental scooters can have automatic speed limits programmed, individually purchased ones lack such restrictions. Safety experts emphasize the need for better regulations, including mandatory registration plates, to enhance monitoring and compliance.

Gürsel Yeğenoğlu, a driving expert, expressed his concerns, stating, "We have started to see e-scooters on highways, matching the speeds of vehicles. It is entirely illogical for them to enter highways or expressways. There is no provision for it in the traffic laws on highways. Despite having license plates, even tractors are prohibited from entering, as indicated by the sign. It should be strictly forbidden for escooters also."

He emphasized the need for e-scooter registration plates to aid law enforcement efforts.

Emre Ocak, a scooter sales and repair service provider, explained that rental companies remotely control scooter speeds through software, enabling them to set limits based on specific areas. He highlighted the absence of an effective system for privately owned e-scooters and called on importing companies to take part in speed regulation.

"Given the diverse types and capabilities of e-scooters available today, the speed of each e-scooter can be adjusted through specific software, designated key combinations, or proprietary programs. When initially imported, they are restricted to a 25 km/h limit, but later modifications through software allow them to reach desired speeds up to the permissible speed limit," he added.

