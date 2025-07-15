E Guinea lashes 'neo-colonial' France at UN top court

E Guinea lashes 'neo-colonial' France at UN top court

THE HAGUE
E Guinea lashes neo-colonial France at UN top court

Equatorial Guinea hit out at France at the U.N. top court on July 15, describing its actions as "neo-colonial" in a long-running dispute over a swanky multi-million-euro Paris mansion confiscated by French authorities.

The central African nation has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to issue emergency orders preventing France from selling the building, seized after a court convicted Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, known as Teodorin, for corruption.

French authorities seized the property, which boasts a cinema, a hammam, as well as marble and gold water taps, after convicting Obiang under a law targeting fortunes fraudulently amassed by foreign leaders.

France's approach "may be described as paternalistic and even neo-colonial," charged Carmelo Nvono-Nca, Equatorial Guinea's ambassador to France.

"We cannot accept such disdain for our sovereignty from France... we cannot accept it," said Nvono-Nca.

In 2021, France's top appeals court gave Obiang, eldest son of the long-standing president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, a three-year suspended sentence and 30 million euros ($35 million) in fines.

France also confiscated assets, including the luxurious building near the Arc de Triomphe, which has an estimated value well above 100 million euros.

Equatorial Guinea urged the ICJ to order France to give it "immediate, complete and unhindered access" to the building.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine shouldnt target Moscow: Trump

Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump

    Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump

  2. Divided EU leaves action against Israel on Gaza 'on table'

    Divided EU leaves action against Israel on Gaza 'on table'

  3. Turkish politics hail resistance to foiled coup

    Turkish politics hail resistance to foiled coup

  4. Erdoğan vows ‘new era’ for Türkiye on failed coup anniversary

    Erdoğan vows ‘new era’ for Türkiye on failed coup anniversary

  5. Nationwide tribute, ceremonies mark ninth year of 2016 coup attempt

    Nationwide tribute, ceremonies mark ninth year of 2016 coup attempt
Recommended
Ukraine shouldnt target Moscow: Trump

Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump
Divided EU leaves action against Israel on Gaza on table

Divided EU leaves action against Israel on Gaza 'on table'
Aid cuts, misinformation threaten child vaccination progress: UN

Aid cuts, misinformation threaten child vaccination progress: UN
Paraguay says will defend ties with Taiwan

Paraguay says will defend ties with Taiwan
Netanyahus coalition rattled over military draft law

Netanyahu's coalition rattled over military draft law
Drone attack shuts US-run oil field in Iraq’s north

Drone attack shuts US-run oil field in Iraq’s north
WORLD Ukraine shouldnt target Moscow: Trump

Ukraine 'shouldn't target' Moscow: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine should not target Moscow, after the Kremlin charged that a new U.S. plan to supply weapons to Kiev along with sanctions threats against Russia would delay peace efforts.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom decides to establish asset leasing company

Türk Telekom decides to establish asset leasing company

Türk Telekom has announced that its board of directors decided to establish an asset leasing company.  
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿