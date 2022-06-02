DWS boss steps down after German ‘greenwashing’ raid

  • June 02 2022 07:00:00

DWS boss steps down after German ‘greenwashing’ raid

FRANKFURT
DWS boss steps down after German ‘greenwashing’ raid

The chief executive of DWS stepped down, the German asset manager said Wednesday, after the financial institution was raided by prosecutors in relation to “greenwashing” allegations.    

Asoka Woehrmann had “resigned as CEO of DWS Group” with the decision coming into effect after the asset manager’s annual general meeting on June 9, it said.     

The allegations against DWS and Woehrmann personally had become a “burden”, the outgoing CEO said in a statement released by DWS.

Woehrmann “played a major role in the success of our asset management in recent years,” Karl von Rohr, Deutsche Bank president and chair of DWS’s supervisory board, said in a statement.    

DWS is majority owned by Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender.

Both financial institutions were raided on May 31 by German prosecutors in relation to allegations DWS was involved in “greenwashing”, marketing its investment products as “greener” than they actually were.    

Investigators had found “sufficient indications” that “contrary to the statements in the sales prospectuses of DWS funds, ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors were actually only taken into account in a minority of investments”, they said.    

The probe was targeting “as yet unknown” employees at DWS, prosecutors said.
Woehrmann will be replaced at DWS by Stefan Hoops, currently the head of Deutsche Bank’s corporate banking operation.   

Regulators have targeted DWS since the asset manager’s former chief sustainability officer, Desiree Fixler, came forward with “greenwashing” allegations against it last year.    

ESG products have become a major asset class as financial institutions seek to bring their portfolios in line with global climate targets.

Economy,

TURKEY UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  2. Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

    Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

  3. University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

    University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

  4. Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

    Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

  5. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert
Recommended
Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official

Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official
Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister
Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked
Panelsan secures loan from EBRD, TSKB

Panelsan secures loan from EBRD, TSKB
PMI remains steady at 49.2 in May

PMI remains steady at 49.2 in May
Retail prices rise 5.8 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 5.8 percent in Istanbul
WORLD Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russian forces edged closer Thursday to taking a key Ukrainian city after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region as Washington warned the war could last months.

ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Authorities have announced hikes in electricity and natural gas prices for households as well as industrial users.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.