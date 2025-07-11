Dutch sleuth recovers stolen documents designated by UNESCO

Dutch sleuth recovers stolen documents designated by UNESCO

AMSTERDAM
Dutch sleuth recovers stolen documents designated by UNESCO

Dutch art detective Arthur Brand has recovered a trove of stolen historical documents dating from the 15th to 19th centuries, including UNESCO-listed archives from the Dutch East India Company (VOC). Known as the "Indiana Jones of the Art World," Brand described the find as one of the highlights of his career, surpassing even his past recoveries of works by Picasso and Van Gogh.

The recovered documents provide rare insight into the operations of the VOC, regarded as the world's first multinational corporation. Among them is a 1602 record of the company’s first meeting, when its iconic logo — often described as the world’s first corporate emblem — was created. The archives cover a wide geographic span including Europe, Indonesia, India, South Africa, and Latin America, reflecting the VOC’s vast reach during the Dutch Golden Age.

Brand emphasized the historical significance of the collection, noting its role in understanding global history through the lens of a powerful trading and colonial empire. UNESCO has recognized the VOC archives as part of its "Memory of the World" heritage collection, calling them the most comprehensive source on early modern world history.

Also included in the trove are handwritten ship’s logs by famed Dutch admiral Michiel de Ruyter, detailing his early naval battles, including the 1641 Battle of St Vincent and the daring 1667 raid on the English fleet in the River Medway.

The recovery story began when Brand received an email from someone cleaning out a relative’s attic, where they found a box of old documents left behind as collateral by a friend. Suspecting their importance, Brand contacted Dutch authorities. Investigations revealed that the documents had been stolen in 2015 from the National Archives in The Hague. The main suspect, a former employee of the archives, had passed away without reclaiming the box.

Brand likened the case to recent museum thefts involving insiders and said reviewing the material felt like entering a real-life adventure novel. “Wars at sea, imperial courts, far-off lands, and intrigue — it was like stepping into Treasure Island,” he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says
LATEST NEWS

  1. US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

    US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

  2. Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

    Fuel to Air India jet engines cut off moments before crash: probe

  3. UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

    UN says hundreds killed in recent weeks while seeking aid in Gaza

  4. Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

    Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

  5. Justin Bieber releases long-awaited seventh album

    Justin Bieber releases long-awaited seventh album
Recommended
Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again

Moulin Rouge windmill twirls again
Justin Bieber releases long-awaited seventh album

Justin Bieber releases long-awaited seventh album
Istanbul’s leading art fair celebrates 20 years with landmark edition

Istanbul’s leading art fair celebrates 20 years with landmark edition
Night museum visits set to begin at Apollon Temple

Night museum visits set to begin at Apollon Temple
A voice from the plate: Chef Pam and the silent revolution of Thai cuisine

A voice from the plate: Chef Pam and the silent revolution of Thai cuisine
Original Birkin sells for $10 mn at Paris auction

Original Birkin sells for $10 mn at Paris auction
Peter Jackson backs bid to revive extinct moa

Peter Jackson backs bid to revive extinct moa
WORLD US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says

The United States is selling weapons to its NATO allies in Europe so they can provide them to Ukraine as it struggles to fend off a recent escalation in Russia’s drone and missile attacks, President Donald Trump and his chief diplomat said.
ECONOMY Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

Treasury raises 1.5 billion euro via Euro-denominated bond issue

The Treasury has announced the result of its six-year Euro-denominated issue for which it mandated BNP Paribas, Citibank, ING Bank and Standard Chartered earlier this week.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿