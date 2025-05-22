Dutch museum removes 'priceless' Benin Bronzes

Dutch museum removes 'priceless' Benin Bronzes

AMSTERDAM
Dutch museum removes priceless Benin Bronzes

Clad in protective blue surgical gloves, a Dutch museum worker gingerly unhooks a precious decorative artefact before gently laying it down on a pillow and wrapping it in dozens of layers of special paper.

The artifact is a "Benin Bronze," a priceless cultural object looted from modern-day Nigeria more than 120 years ago, now being removed from display and returned to its rightful home.

The Wereldmuseum (World Museum) in Leiden is restoring 113 of the ancient sculptures, the latest single return, as pressure mounts on Western governments and institutions to hand back the spoils of colonial oppression.

"These don't belong here. They were violently taken, so they need to go back," museum director Marieke van Bommel said, adding, "This is a typical example of looted art."

The story of the Benin Bronzes is one of violence and tragedy. It began when nine British officers were killed on a trade mission to the then independent kingdom of Benin, in the south of present-day Nigeria.

The British reaction was fierce. London deployed a military expedition to avenge its officers. The troops killed several thousand locals and torched Benin's capital city.

They looted the royal palace, stealing hundreds of artworks, including the Benin Bronzes.

Most of the ornate bronzes were then sold to finance the expedition, auctioned off or sold to museums across Europe and the U.S.

This was in 1897 and 128 years later, Nigeria is still negotiating the bronzes' return around the world with mixed results.

The Netherlands has agreed to return 119 bronzes in total, six more are coming from Rotterdam and Germany, has also begun handing back its loot.

However, the British Museum in London has refused to return any of its famed collection. A law passed in 1963 technically prevents the museum from giving back the treasures.

Museum director Van Bommel hopes the Dutch example will be picked up around the world.

"I think we all agree that this collection doesn't belong in European museums. We do hope that other countries will follow this example," she said.

The collection is priceless, said Van Bommel. "It's a cultural value, so we never put a price on it."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

    Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

  2. Trump says 'major' Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap 'just completed'

    Trump says 'major' Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap 'just completed'

  3. Record May heat expected across Aegean region this weekend

    Record May heat expected across Aegean region this weekend

  4. Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

    Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

  5. Türkiye draws 10.6 million foreign tourists in January-April

    Türkiye draws 10.6 million foreign tourists in January-April
Recommended
‘Fountain of Youth’ a globe-trotting adventure

‘Fountain of Youth’ a globe-trotting adventure
Springsteen releases surprise EP

Springsteen releases surprise EP
5,000-year-old bread unearthed in Küllüoba goes on display

5,000-year-old bread unearthed in Küllüoba goes on display
Visitor numbers rise at Sümela Monastery

Visitor numbers rise at Sümela Monastery
Turkish photographer opens 3D exhibition in US

Turkish photographer opens 3D exhibition in US
‘The Story of Sports in Anatolia’ shown in exhibition

‘The Story of Sports in Anatolia’ shown in exhibition
Bust of Zeus Helios-Serapis unveiled at Bolu Museum

Bust of Zeus Helios-Serapis unveiled at Bolu Museum
WORLD Trump says major Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap just completed

Trump says 'major' Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap 'just completed'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced a "major" prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.
ECONOMY Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

Disinflation program on track, says Mehmet Şimşek

The disinflation program is on track, continuing within a predictable framework, and will be implemented decisively, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.  
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿