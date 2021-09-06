Dutch motocross rider Jeffrey Herlings wins MXGP of Turkey

  • September 06 2021 08:52:35

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Jeffrey Herlings won the MXGP of Turkey in the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship on Sept. 5. 

Herlings, who is from the Netherlands, came second in the second race and collected 47 points overall in Turkey's western Afyonkarahisar province.

He secured his third victory in Turkey following his previous wins in 2018 and 2019.

His Spanish teammate Jorge Prado completed the MXGP of Turkey in second place with 42 points after completing the second race in the third spot.

Slovenian Tim Gajser from Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) was the winner of race two and took the podium with 40 points.

Gajser still leads the table with 310 points in total.

A son of Libya's ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi has been released from prison in the capital Tripoli, security sources said on Sept. 5.

