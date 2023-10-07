Dutch drug gang member to be extradited

ISTANBUL

Isaac Bignan, a gang member allegedly affiliated with Dutch drug lord Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers, is set to be extradited from Türkiye to the Netherlands.

Bignan was captured in Türkiye after being wanted on an international red notice and was arrested for the second time for violating his house arrest conditions.

Fehim Güneş, one of Bignan's lawyers, argued that the incident occurred before the official start of the house arrest, stating that the condition of judicial control was not violated.

The court, however, accepted the prosecutor's request for Bignan's extradition, citing his previous conviction of 12 years in prison in the Netherlands. The committee also ruled for his continued detention due to the suspicion of escape.

Bignan's first arrest took place in western Isparta city on June 13. He was granted conditional release on Sept. 15, with an international travel ban and house arrest imposed.

The extradition decision represents the latest development in the ongoing effort to combat criminal activities associated with Leijdekkers' drug cartel. A previous operation on June 13 resulted in the detention of 25 suspects, including another trusted associate of Leijdekkers, Jurean Anthony Finix.