Dust clouds from Syria cover many cities’ skies

  • June 04 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Dust clouds dragged from Syria by strong winds have covered the skies over many southeastern and central Anatolia provinces on June 3.

“People residing in these provinces should not go out if not necessary, or wear face masks,” prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen said.

The dust clouds started showing effects over the cities late on June 2 and with the start of rain streets and the surfaces of the vehicles were covered with dust.

“The visibility distance will become low in these cities,” the State Meteorological Service warned drivers.

“The dust transportation, which occurs when the dust combines with winds, lowers the quality of the air. There produce many microbes in the air,” Şen said. He advised elderly people or anybody with chronic diseases to wear face masks.

The expert highlighted that all these weather incidents are the result of the climate change.

The dust transportation reached the capital of Ankara early on June 3.

When asked if the dust clouds would cover the skies over Istanbul, Şen pointed out that only the dust clouds from Africa would show impacts over Istanbul.

“The dust transportation from Syria starts in March and ends in July,” Şen said and warned those living near the border to be cautious.

Turkey,

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on June 3 it was aware of more than 700 global cases of monkeypox, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now suggesting it is spreading inside the country.
