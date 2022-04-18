Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

  • April 18 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A dust cloud approaching from Africa is expected to hit several provinces in Turkey, authorities have warned.

The dust cloud descended on the provinces of Eskişehir, Bursa, Kütahya, and Bilecik on April 17.

On April 18, the dust cloud will hit the provinces of Eskişehir and Kütahya,” said the General Directorate of Meteorological Service, adding that the event would reduce visibility and air quality and disrupt transport.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s Earth observation program said in an earlier warning that yet another Saharan Dust storm was approaching the Mediterranean Basin.

“According to forecasts by Copernicus ECMWF, the dust is traveling towards southern Italy, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus,” it said in a Tweet on April 15.

The dust cloud will enter Turkey from the Aegean province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, according to Professor Orhan Şen, a meteorologist.

“It is moving from Eastern Cyprus to cover almost entirely the Aegean and Central Anatolia regions. Rain will bring this dust down to the surface as mud,” he said.

