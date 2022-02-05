Dürer drawing worth more than $10 mln



 


A 16th century drawing by one of the key figures of the German Renaissance has been valued in excess of $10 million after it was initially purchased at a yard sale for just $30 in 2017.

According to Agnews Gallery, the London auction house in possession of the artwork, Albrecht Dürer, who died in 1528, is regarded as both the greatest German artist of his time and as one of the most important artists and intellectuals of the European Renaissance. The drawing that has been rediscovered is titled “The Virgin and Child.”

Boston-based art collector Clifford Schorer, who is a consultant to the gallery, told CNN that he came across the rare artwork, thought to have been completed in 1503, by chance on the way to a party in Massachusetts in 2019.

The artwork had been purchased at a yard sale at the home of an architect who had been gifted the piece from his art dealer father, Schorer said. The artwork has undergone technical age analysis and bears the hallmark of the artist, Schorer said.

