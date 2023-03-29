'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s magic

'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s magic

PARIS
Dungeons and Dragons aims to recapture 80s magic

More jokes and less reliance on computer effects; the makers of "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" wanted their blockbuster to be a throwback to the classic family films of the 1980s.

In transferring the beloved role-playing game to the big screen, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein said they wanted the mix of earnest fun and absurd comedy of their childhood favorites like "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Goonies" and "The Princess Bride."

They were also bored of overly serious fantasy fare.

"We've seen stoic, humorless portrayals of fantasy characters in almost every other film and television show, and this was our reaction against that," Daley told reporters in Paris.

The film stars Chris Pine as a reformed thief, with Hugh Grant as a slimy villain and "Bridgerton" heart-throb Rege-Jean Page in a scene-stealing turn as warrior Xenk, who is completely impervious to irony or sarcasm.

Pine has experience with cherished fantasy properties, having played Captain Kirk in the recent "Star Trek" reboots, but said he was unafraid of upsetting the "D&D" fanbase.

"One should be wary of taking anything on, especially with the internet now being so angry and loud and acerbic," he told AFP.

"But we made a really fun film and we've heard we've put enough in there for diehards, and even people who have never played are surprised how much they like it."

'Gelatinous Cube'

It helps that Dungeons and Dragons is a role-playing game in which players - to a certain extent - make up the story as they go along.

"We weren't beholden to anything other than satisfying certain desires of audiences to see a Gelatinous Cube or an Owlbear," said Pine, referring to two of the game's more bizarre creatures.

And the fact that it is a critical hit suggests they have pulled it off. IndieWire declared that its "heartfelt story, enchanting characters, dazzling visual effects, and fun-filled nature will allow the film to be a treasured classic."

The directors, who made their names as writers on comedy "Horrible Bosses" and "Spiderman: Homecoming," said the script was a priority.

And that was "oddly not very common" in the world of blockbusters, said Daley.

"Often you hear from studios: 'It's greenlit, let's get to work, we'll fix the script along the way.' And that's a really shortsighted way of working."

Puppets and real-life effects were used where possible to recreate the feel of classic films.

"Audiences have gotten a little tired of over-reliance on CGI [computer-generated images]," said Goldstein.

As for Grant, he said he was relieved to no longer be playing the hero.

"No one wants to play the good guy," the British actor told AFP.

"That's why Chris Pine is such a genius because he isn't annoying or nauseating or too-good-to-be-true."

Co-star Michelle Rodriguez, known for action franchises such as "Fast and Furious", was grateful for some softer scenes between the action set pieces.

"My favorite part was being able to grow some armpit hair and fight," she said.

"But as I get older, it comes more naturally to be softer. The soft power of a woman is not exploited enough, especially in action movie world."

Dungeons and Dragons',

TÜRKIYE Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

    Election watchdog OKs Erdoğan’s candidacy, rejects appeals

  2. Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

    Universities to switch to face-to-face education on April 3

  3. Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

    Greek defense minister to visit Türkiye

  4. Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

    Türkiye voices support for Tatar after incident during protest

  5. Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye

    Schools closed in 9 provinces as rain, snow grips Türkiye
Recommended
Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour

Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour
Paul Newman’s Rolexes in auction by Sotheby’s

Paul Newman’s Rolexes in auction by Sotheby’s
Stories of slaves rewritten with DNA research

Stories of slaves rewritten with DNA research
Meatball from mammoth unveiled by food tech firm

Meatball from mammoth unveiled by food tech firm
CI Bloom gearing up for second edition

CI Bloom gearing up for second edition
Amsterdam targets Brits with ‘stay away’ campaign

Amsterdam targets Brits with ‘stay away’ campaign
Turkish actor dies at 77

Turkish actor dies at 77
WORLD IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

IAEA chief says trying for deal on Russia-held nuclear plant

The chief of the UN atomic watchdog said on Wednesday he was working on a compromise security plan for the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and warned of increased military activity around it.

ECONOMY Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam growth slows as exports slump

Vietnam’s economic growth slowed in the first quarter of the year as exports slumped due to reduced consumer demand, authorities said yesterday.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”