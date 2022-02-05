‘Dune,’ ‘The Power Of The Dog’ lead BAFTAs

LONDON
Sci-fi epic blockbuster “Dune” and Jane Campion’s dark Western “The Power Of The Dog” lead the nominations for this year’s British Academy Film Awards, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga among those up for leading actor awards.

“Dune,” starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, received eleven nominations on Feb. 3, including best film, cinematography and original score. “The Power of the Dog,” set in 1920s Montana and starring Cumberbatch as a ranch owner, follows close behind with eight nominations, including best director and best film.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” which tells of a childhood in Northern Ireland during the bloody conflict known as The Troubles, was also nominated for best film and five other categories.

Branagh did not make it onto the best director list, but he said on Feb. 4 that the nominations were “an amazing tribute to a remarkable part of the world.” He said: “We are humbly and delightfully gobsmacked!”

The other two contenders for best film are “Don’t Look Up,” the disaster comedy starring DiCaprio, and coming-of-age drama “Licorice Pizza.”

DiCaprio and Cumberbatch are among those nominated in the leading actor category, along with Will Smith, who received his first BAFTA nomination for his role as the father of Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard.”

Cumberbatch said he was “deeply humbled and grateful.”

The leading actress list included Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” Alana Haim for “Licorice Pizza” and Emilia Jones for “Coda.”

Notable absences in the shortlist included Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter,” and Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” both received five nominations.

The awards organizers say they are committed to supporting new talent, and this year all the performers in the supporting actor category are first-time nominees. They include Woody Norman for “C’mon C’mon,” who at just 11 years old is the youngest nominee of the year, and Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in “West Side Story.”

“It’s really humbling, and I’m honored and just blown away,” DeBose told The Associated Press, praising the supporting actress shortlist as a diverse and international group of women.

In keeping with recent years, most acting nominations have gone to non-British performers. The annual film awards celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and winners will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.

Last year’s ceremony was mostly carried out online, with just the hosts and the presenters appearing in person.

