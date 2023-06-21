Dumpsters to be placed underground in Beşiktaş

ISTANBUL
 Istanbul’s Beşiktaş Municipality has announced that it has initiated necessary efforts to place dumpsters underground in order to prevent environmental and visual pollution.

The project, which has been initiated in the Levent, Arnavutköy, and Bebek neighborhoods, will be implemented across Beşiktaş in the following period, the ministry stated in a written statement on June 19.

Household waste will be collected without causing environmental or visual pollution by using specially designed waste disposal containers placed underground.

“Our teams affiliated with the provincial directorate of sanitation have completed their work in the areas where waste containers will be located underground based on the requests from our citizens. After the completion of site works, the project of placing waste containers underground will also be implemented in other neighborhoods,” the statement said.

Examining the efforts on the site, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat stressed the importance of waste management.

The municipality quickly organized the project upon receiving such a request from residents, particularly in densely populated neighborhoods.

“We are trying to carry out waste management in a modern and up-to-date manner. We have completed these efforts in the neighborhoods of Arnavutköy, Bebek and Levent, and after the feasibility studies are swiftly completed in other neighborhoods, the implementations will be carried out. As part of these efforts, household waste will be collected in specially designed underground waste containers,” he said.

