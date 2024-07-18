Duet of famous chefs in Turkish Cyprus

KYRENIA

The third "Duet of Chefs" event, hosted by Elexus Hotel in Turkish Cyprus from July 12 to 15, introduced the rich culinary culture of the Mediterranean and Cyprus to guests.

During the three-day event, led by the hotel’s Executive Chef Veli Bayraktar and chef Mehmet Yalçınkaya, who made his name known to a wider audience with the television program “Masterchef Türkiye,” traditional flavors of Mediterranean cuisine were presented with modern touches. While guests tasted outstanding examples of Mediterranean cuisine, they also discovered the cultural heritage of Turkish Cyprus with a visit to the historical Kyrenia Castle.

On the first day of the event, a special dinner was organized, serving distinguished examples of Mediterranean and Cypriot cuisine to the guests. On the second day, a visit was made to one of the most important historical monuments of the island, the seventh-century Kyrenia Castle, which bears traces of Byzantine, Lusignan, Venetian, Ottoman and British architecture and overlooks the island’s ancient harbor. This visit offered guests a unique opportunity to both explore the history of Cyprus and experience the local flavors of the island.

In the Duet of the Chefs night, participants experienced the unique flavors of Mediterranean cuisine with special tasting menus prepared by Bayraktar and Yalçınkaya. They also provided information about the cultural and gastronomic synthesis of the Mediterranean geography to guests, revealing the influence of the culinary cultures on the region to each other.

Tastes such as butter with squid ink, salted butter and coffee butter were among the notable flavors of the starters. Traditional flavors such as domat, prepared with Aegean cheeses, Gemlik olives and walnut-sugar tomato paste, were combined with modern touches in the menu, while Mackerel Tarator, prepared with Mackerel, tarator sauce, Yedikule lettuce, salmon egg and turnip, were among the examples of Mediterranean synthesis.

Among the prominent flavors on the menu was “mussel with vine leaf,” prepared with vine leaves, turnip, honey and lemon sauce. “Granyoz,” specially prepared by the chefs, was served with basil, lemon jelly and grilled sea beans. A unique flavor, called “serseri” and prepared with squid, beef fillet, pickled cucumber, cardamom and walnuts, was another taste highly appreciated.

The dessert on the menu included the tangerine dessert served with clotted cream, tangerine juice, pine nuts and croquant. The traditional Revani, prepared with milk cream, lemon and aniseed, was served to the guests.

This special gastronomy event provided participants with the opportunity to experience the most exquisite flavors of Mediterranean cuisine.

Cypriot culture and Mediterranean cuisine

Speaking about the event, chef Bayraktar said, “The cultures of the island left traces on Cyprus over the centuries. These traces are still alive, from food to traditions. These influences can also be seen in Kyrenia Castle. Every culture has brought its values ​​to this special island. In the first of the Duet of the Chefs event, we experienced Cypriot cuisine with modern touches, and in the second event, we discovered the common dishes of Turkish and Greek cultures. Now in the third event, we presented Mediterranean flavors. This event revealed the cultural and gastronomic synthesis of the Mediterranean, thus strengthening our cultural ties.”

The guest chef of the event, Yalçınkaya said: “The Mediterranean basin, located at the intersection of Southern Europe, Southwest Asia and North Africa, is a region with a rich culinary culture. Its geographical structure, climate and historical background have created a unique culinary synthesis with the interaction of west and east. It was a great pleasure for us to present the unique flavors of Mediterranean cuisine by blending traditional recipes with modern techniques. This event provided a cultural sharing and learning experience beyond food and offered participants an unforgettable taste journey.”