Drug trafficking ring busted in multiple raids, minister says

ISTANBUL
Turkish authorities have dismantled another drug-trafficking gang, known locally as the "Scots Gang," with operations spanning three of the country's 81 provinces, primarily centered in Istanbul.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya took to X, formerly Twitter, on Dec. 9 to announce the operation and the seizure of assets worth 250 million Turkish Liras ($8.64 million) belonging to the apprehended gang members.

The criminal network earned its moniker, the "Scots Gang," due to the distinctive appearance of its two leaders, described by the local community as blonde, reminiscent of Scots. The gang – consisting of individuals involved in the manufacturing and trafficking of drugs – had been under the surveillance of law enforcement for an extended period.

A major operation unfolded as simultaneous raids were executed on addresses in Istanbul, nearby Tekirdağ and the southeastern province of Gaziantep. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 38 individuals, including the gang leaders.

During the raids, law enforcement confiscated a substantial quantity of narcotics, including 23 kilograms of cocaine, 95 kilograms of heroin, 165 kilograms of skunk and 15 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Eight gang members were promptly arrested at the courthouse following their statements to the gendarmerie, while the remaining 30 individuals are currently undergoing rigorous interrogation.

The operation followed a series of recent busts targeting both domestic and internationally organized crime rings.

Of note were the recent operations against the Sarallar (Sarals) crime group, a name ingrained in the public consciousness since the early 2000s. Ringleaders of this notorious organization were apprehended in Istanbul.

Another operation aimed at a criminal organization led by Ayhan Bora Kaplan resulted in the arrest of 25 individuals across multiple provinces. Kaplan, alleged to be the mastermind behind the criminal group, was intercepted at the capital Ankara's Esenboğa Airport on Sept. 8 while attempting to flee the country.

