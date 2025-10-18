Drug-related deaths in Türkiye surge by 42 pct last year: Report

ANKARA
Authorities have released Türkiye’s drug report, revealing a sharp rise in drug-related deaths and ongoing challenges in tackling substance abuse across the country.

According to the 198-page report by the Turkish narcotics crimes department, 427 people died directly from drug use in 2024, marking a 42.3 percent increase compared to 2023.

Young adults were disproportionately affected: 160 of the deaths involved people under the age of 30, including six minors under 18.

Polydrug use was a major factor in fatalities, as more than half of the deaths involved more than one substance.

The report also highlights widespread enforcement activity.

Police intervened in 309,028 drug-related incidents nationwide and arrested 374,948 suspects.

The majority of these cases involved possession, use or purchase of drugs for personal use.

Authorities also revoked the licenses of 3,656 drivers caught operating vehicles under the influence of narcotics or stimulants.

In terms of treatment, outpatient centers recorded 390,778 visits. Among those seeking help, around 3.2 percent were students.

